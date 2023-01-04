Funeral details released for tragic Barry Freeman whose body was recovered after a lengthy search

A post online by Hugh Wade & Son Funeral Directors and Memorial Masons says that Mr Freeman died ‘suddenly’ on January 2, 2023.

It adds that his funeral service will be held in ‘Killowen Parish Church on Friday at 1.30 p.m., followed by interment in Coleraine Cemetery’.

The death notice also adds that ‘friends welcome at Wades Funeral Home, Coleraine on Wednesday and Thursday, from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., also Thursday evening from 6 p.m. – 7 p.m’.

It adds that donations can be made, if wished, to the Community Rescue Service – who recovered Mr Freeman’s body.

‘Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by his work colleagues and many friends,” concludes the notice.

An earlier appeal from the PSNI on December 29 to find Mr Freeman said ‘police are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of missing person Barry Freeman’.

At that time they said the 44-year-old ‘was last seen last Thursday, 22nd December shortly after 7.40pm in the Circular Road / Strand Road area of Coleraine’.

‘He was last seen wearing a Christmas jumper, navy coat, navy tracksuit trousers, white trainers with a dark sole and a Santa bobble hat,’ added the appeal.

Barry Freeman

