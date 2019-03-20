Funeral details released for tragic Saint Patrick's Day disco teens

The funerals for three young people who died before a St Patrick's Day event at the Greenvale Hotel in Cookstown have been revealed.

The funerals will take place on Friday.



Lauren Bullock (17) from Donaghmore, and Morgan Barnard (17) and Connor Currie (16), both from Dungannon, died following the crush at the hotel door as crowds of young people waited to gain entry.

It has emerged that Lauren will be laid to rest after an 11am funeral in St Patrick's Church in Donaghmore in the adjoining cemetery.

Morgan's funeral will take place at 10am at St Patrick's Church in Dungannon. He will be buried in Carland Road cemetery.

Meanwhile funeral for Connor will take place at 2pm at St Malachy's Church in Edendork. He will be buried in the adjoining cemetery.