Funeral details released for tragic Tiernan Fullerton after his 'unexpected' death at local GAA grounds

The news comes as a massive outpouring of grief for the young man continues in Keady, Co Armagh.

A post on Funeral Times says his Requiem Mass will be held at 2pm on Thursday 16 March in St Patrick’s Church Keady.

He will be buried afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The death notice describes Tiernan as the ‘beloved and cherished son of Francis and Roisin and much loved youngest brother of Ruairi, Caolan and Odhran’. It adds that his passing is ‘deeply regretted and sorely missed by his heartbroken parents, brothers, grandmothers Moyra and Monina, uncles, aunts, cousins and very many friends’.

It adds that donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to PIPS N.I c/o any family member or Mone Funeral Directors Keady.

Online Keady Academy F.C. · today posted: “All trainings cancelled for remainder of this week as a mark of respect to the Fullerton family.

"From all at Keady Academy fc we would like to extend our deepest condolences to Tiny,Roisin and boys and all the extended families.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with you all.

"Rest in peace Tiernan”

A number of local sports clubs took to social media following the sudden death on Monday. It is believed Tiernan was 21-years-old.

Local GAA club, Keady Michael Dwyers GFC said they had suspended all club activities until further notice.

Tiernan Fullerton

“The Pavilion at Gerard McGleenan Park will be open tonight from 7pm-9pm so that members of the community can be together to support each other at this time,” said a spokesperson.

"The GAA family in Keady welcome anyone from the community, members and non-members, young and old, who need support, company or just a cup of tea and a chat.”

Neighbouring club Madden Raparees said they were “deeply saddened" by news of Mr Fullerton’s death.

"We extend our deepest condolences to Tiarnan's Mum, Dad and brothers, extended family and the whole Keady Community,” they said.

And Peadar Ó Doirnín GAA Forkhill said: “RIP Tiarnan Fullerton

"Committee, players and members of Peadar Ó Doirnín GAA extend our sincere sympathy to the family of Tiarnan Fullerton whose untimely death has saddened the GAA community.

"We think of the entire Fullerton family and Gaels in Keady, Michael Dwyers GFC and Céidi Lamh Dhearg, hurling club. Our thoughts and prayers are with your family/community at this time.

"Ar dheis dé go raibh a-anam.”

The Mane Man barber in Armagh, where Tiarnan’s older brother Odhran works, also sympathised with the family in an online post.

"The salon is deeply saddened to learn of the untimely passing of Tiarnan Fullerton,” they said.

“Tiarnan is the younger brother of our valued staff member Odhran. Myself, Conor and clients send our deepest sympathies to the Fullerton family and Keady community on this very sad day. May Tiarnan rest in peace.”

A PSNI spokesman said emergency services had attended a sudden death on the grounds of Keady Michael Dwyers GFC in the village.

