Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The funeral for an "all-round good guy" killed in an accident will take place on his own farm.

Shock has been voiced at Richard Ruddell's death from many quarters, with family friend Tim McClelland calling his death "unspeakably sad".

The funeral is set to take place in the field opposite Malloy Engineering at 49 Kilvergan Road, Lurgan (postcode: BT66 6LF) on Tuesday at 12.30pm, followed by interment in Kernan Cemetery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Ruddell (aged in his mid-50s) reportedly died due to a farming accident near his home, in the countryside west of Lurgan, on Friday.

Richard Ruddell

He was a father of three.

Mr Ruddell ran a number of farm shops, and councillor McClelland (a DUP representative for the Lagan River district of Armagh Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council) said they used to do business together whenever the councillor grew potatoes.

"My family have maybe known the Ruddell family for 40 or 50 years," said councillor McClelland.

"Richard's late father and my late father would both have been involved in the farming community. And I'd have known Richard for – let's see – the guts of 30 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's a huge, huge shock and it's unspeakably sad for his family, for his wife Caroline and their three beautiful children."

He said Mr Ruddell had been "cut down in the prime of life," adding: "He was an all-round good guy with that entrepreneurial farming zeal – nothing was ever too much for him."

Among those also paying tribute was Bleary Young Farmers' Club, which posted online: "It is with heavy heart that Bleary YFC have heard of the untimely passing of Richard Ruddell, the beloved father of members Sarah, Samuel and Caleb.

"Richard had [made] a large contribution to Bleary Young Farmers, particularly in previous months where him and Sarah organised our first ever charity auction, raising an amazing £7,000 for Air Ambulance, as well as the tractor run which was to be held on August 2 at Portadown RFC, where Richard was highly involved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As a club we would like to offer our sincere condolences and support to Sarah, Samuel and Caleb and the whole Ruddell family circle at this difficult time."

The rugby club meanwhile said: "Richard was a familiar face around Chambers Park. Behind the wheel of his tractor, working on the pitches or cheering on his two sons, Richard was never too far away!

"The Ruddells have given so much to the Portadown community and to Portadown RFC. They are as a family, amongst the kindest and most selfless people.

"Sam, plays for our U18s and Caleb for the College. Sarah has organised events at our club, indeed the tractor run in the coming days was organised by Richard and Sarah.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Please keep Caroline, Sarah, Sam and Caleb in your prayers. They have lost a much loved husband and father.

"We have lost a muched loved and respected friend."