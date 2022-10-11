Funeral held for 'the most beautiful soul', Martin McGill who cared for his mother

Family members walk behind the hearse carrying Martin McGill, 49, arrives at St Michael's Church, Creeslough, for his funeral mass.

Father John Joe Duffy said Martin McGill was a familiar sight in Creeslough wearing his Celtic top and carrying a bottle of Lucozade.

He said he was routinely in the shop where he ultimately died, doing messages for other people.

“It was I suppose against the odds that Martin would not have been in the shop, for he went to the shop five times a day or more to bring those errands out for people,” he said.

“He was someone who just loved life and loved the simple things of life. And they reckon he was great at keepy-ups and the cousins couldn’t beat him either and he was very proud of that.”

Father John Joe Duffy said Martin McGill added that he had the “most beautiful soul”.

“A gentle soul, a kind person,” he added.

“A person where you could see the goodness flowing out from him. It was effervescent. It was like when you tighten a bottle and you give it a shake as a child and make it go all over the place when you open it up.

Priest Fr John Joe Duffy sprinkles holy water on the coffin of Martin McGill, 49,as it arrives at St Michael's Church, Creeslough, for his funeral mass.

“He was just so caring. The caring flowed out from him. Each Sunday he would be in this church, he would be down there lighting candles. I think he lit to more candles than I ever lit anyway in my life. I don’t think anyone could break that record.”

Mr McGill was originally from Kirkintilloch near Glasgow and he was a life-long Celtic fan.

Fr Duffy said it would have meant a lot of him that the Old Firm club had made a donation to a support fund for the Creeslough victims and that its players will wear black armbands at their next match as a mark of respect.

In his homily, Father John Joe Duffy told mourners how Martin McGill was dedicated to caring for his beloved mother Mary.

Mourners carrying the coffin of Martin McGill outside St Michael's Church, Creeslough, following his funeral. t should read: Niall Carson/PA Wire

“Martin was a carer who was filled with love, filled with kindness and compassion,” he said.

“Despite the awful, horrible tragedy that has struck at the very heart of this community, and broken our hearts, from the very first moment aren’t those the key words that have been in action in this community but have always been in action in this community.”

Fr Duffy said Mr McGill had now been reunited with his recently deceased father Joseph.

“His strength was in that he was a caring person,” he added.

“And the fact that he was a caring person, a person of kindness and compassion, gave him strength when he had to face bereavement and not very long ago when he had to say goodbye to his dad which was most difficult for him.”

Fr John Joe Duffy said he had been asked by the family to thank all who had offered support in recent days.

Bishop of Raphoe Alan McGuckian then led the congregation in prayer.

Mourners sang along to You’ll Never Walk Alone to end the service.