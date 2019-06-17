Funeral of woman killed in Lough Erne incident to take place on Wednesday

The woman who died after her car went into Lough Erne on Saturday night will be laid to rest on Wednesday.

Unagh Gallogly (nee McCann) was rescued by three P.S.N.I. officers and a member of the public after her car was submerged in water near Muckrus Pier, Kesh, Co. Fermanagh.

Mrs. Gallogly was rescued from inside a car submerged in water but sadly she died on Monday morning.

Mrs. Gallogly is survived by her husband, Michael, and three children, Aidan, Mark and Eimear.

Mrs. Gallogly's will be waked at her home in Drumquin on Monday and Tuesday before her funeral on Wednesday morning.

The Requiem Mass is scheduled to take place at 11:00am in St. Patrick's Church, Langfield, Drumquin with burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

'Terrible tragedy'

SDLP Fermanagh Councillor John Coyle extended his sympathy to Mrs. Gallogly's family.

“This is a terrible tragedy and local people are shocked and devastated.

“There was a huge operation here on Saturday after it became apparent that a car had entered the water.

"Local people and the emergency services rallied to save the woman trapped in the car with no concern for their own safety.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the woman’s family and friends at this awful time.

SDLP policing spokesperson Dolores Kelly paid tribute to all those involved in the rescue operation on Saturday night.

“I want to commend the bravery of the three PSNI officers who put themselves in harm’s way to save a woman from her car after it was submerged in Lough Erne.

"Two officers freed the woman and a third entered to check there was no one else in the car. Their selfless actions are exemplary and show the very best side of policing.

“I want to extend my sympathies to the family of the woman who has sadly lost her life," she said.