Funeral today for murdered community worker

The funeral of a Belfast community worker killed by a gang of five suspected UVF men will take place today.

Ian Ogle, a 45-year-old father-of-two was stabbed 11 times in the back and had his skull fractured by a gang of five suspected UVF men only a stone’s throw from his Cluan Place home last Sunday night.

The body of murdered man Ian Ogle arrives back at his home in Cluan Place.'Photo Pacemaker Press

Police say they are investigating possible UVF involvement in the brutal killing.

More than 1,000 people attended a vigil in memory of Mr Ogle on Wednesday, bringing the busy Albertbridge Road to a standstill.

Ulster Unionist councillor and friend of the Ogle family Sonia Copeland addressed the vigil.

She paid tribute to Mr Ogle’s courage and devotion to his family, as well as describing him as a calming influence on the interface community where he lived. Ms Copeland also said Mr Ogle’s family needed answers, and made a plea to “those with influence” to assist them.

She added there were “no calls for revenge”, instead “just a broken hearted family, from a broken hearted community, asking for justice”.

Mr Ogle’s daughter told the News Letter last week that the thugs responsible are still planning to kill her brother, despite the public outcry and police investigation into them. Toni Johnston said: “I don’t think it is over. Not only people in the family but people within the community are very frightened.

“We are also frightened for my brother because it is very much believed by us and lot of other people that he was the intended target.”

Ian Ogle is described in a funeral notice as “loving partner of Vera and devoted dad to Toni and Ryan.”

His funeral will take place at 11am today at Covenant Love Church, Albertbridge Road, followed by burial in Roselawn Cemetery.