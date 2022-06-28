Funeral today for tragic six-year-old who died after road collision

Ethan McCourt, 6, died following a collision at the Castledawson Road roundabout in Magherafelt, Co Londonderry.

The youngster, from the Toome area, died in hospital as a result of his injuries following the collision on June 20 shortly after 7.45am.

Until recently the driver of the vehicle (his father) remained in hospital.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A funeral notice for Ethan Michael McCourt states that his funeral mass (Mass of the Angels) will be at 11am on Tuesday at the Church of St. Mary’s in Bellaghy.

His death notice says the service can be viewed on webcam. It adds: "Deeply regretted by his sorrowing mother, father, grandparents, uncles, aunts, cousins and extended family circle.

"Family flowers only, donation in lieu if so desired to The Air Ambulance N.I."

A tweet from the Bellaghy Wolfetones Gaelic Athletic Club reads: “We are devastated to share the news that our underage player Ethan McCourt has sadly passed to his eternal rest following an accident earlier this week.”

Ethan McCourt from undertakers page

A following post adds: “We also keep his father Declan in our thoughts as he receives continued treatment in hospital.”

A tribute from Ethan's school - St Mary's Primary School in Bellaghy says: "Rest in Peace, Ethan

"We pray for the staff and children at Saint Mary’s Primary school, Bellaghy and send heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of Ethan McCourt, nephew of our esteemed Governor Eileen Devlin.

"Rest In Peace little Ethan"

A post from Bellaghy Primary School Parent Teacher Association adds: "Today, I was so saddened to hear of the passing of six year old Ethan McCourt, a pupil of St. Mary’s Primary School, Bellaghy, following that tragic accident last week.

"I can not begin to imagine the impact of this devastating news on his family and the school community of St. Mary’s.

"As a school family at Bellaghy P.S., we extend our heartfelt sympathy to Ethan’s family circle, his friends and staff members at St. Mary’s P.S."

In a statement the PSNI last night said: "A six-year-old boy has sadly passed away following a one-vehicle collision at the Castledawson Road roundabout in Magherafelt.

"Ethan Michael McCourt from the Bellaghy area died in hospital as a result of his injuries following the collision that occurred on Monday, 20th June shortly after 7.45am.

"The driver of the vehicle remains in hospital at present.

Sergeant Green said: “The collision involved a black Mercedes which collided with the roundabout.