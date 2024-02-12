Gary Fyfe

A post on Funeral Times said the 46-year-old Glenariffe man died on February 8, 2024. He died after a road traffic collision in Cushendall, Co Antrim.

He was buried yesterday (February 11) after Requiem Mass in St Patricks and St Brigid’s Church, Glenariffe.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since his passing there has been an avalanche of messages of condolence and praise for “a giant” at Red Bay lifeboat station.

In a post they said: “We at Red Bay lifeboat station have lost one of our own, with the sudden death of our beloved colleague Gary Fyfe.

"Gary was a giant in our lifeboat station, a natural leader who everyone turned to for advice and guidance.

"He signed up to be a lifeboat volunteer on turning 17 years of age and this year would have seen him receive his 30-year service medal for lifesaving.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He became a helm on the inshore lifeboat and a Coxswain on our station’s all-weather lifeboat.

"Gary was responsible for saving many lives during his years on the Red Bay lifeboat.

"He never sought recognition or praise for his rescues but rather carried his achievements lightly and thought only of others.

"In our small but close community in Cushendall, Gary was an anchor for us all and his loss will be felt far and wide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"His life and the selfless way he lived it, touched so many people.”

In another post Cushendall Sailing and Boating Club said: “It is with great sadness that we inform members of the untimely death of Gary Fyfe who passed away suddenly yesterday evening in Cushendall.

"Gary served on our Committee for over 20 years. He was Commodore 2008-9, and our current Honorary Secretary.

"Gary’s contribution to our club over many years has been immense. He was always first to offer help, no matter the task, and his advice and support invaluable.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And another post from GBNI - Boat transport specialist said: “It was a huge shock when I took that call yesterday from Conor to inform me that Gary had passed…he was so upset and I simply couldn’t quite grasp the magnitude of what I was hearing.

“Gary and all the guys at Redbay Boats have been instrumental in getting my little business to where it is now and I am so grateful for their willingness to give me a chance to quote let alone to transport their wonderful RIBs all over Ireland, the UK, France and Scandinavia.

"Gary you will be missed, I would like to pass my own personal condolences to the Fyfe family and all those who will mourn the loss of their team mate, colleague, friend.