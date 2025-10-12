Gerry Grainger Workers Party International Secretary led a large contingent of Party members on the solidarity with Palestine march .
Mr Grainger said the definition of a deal is an agreement, bargain or arrangement for mutual advantage entered into freely by the relevant parties to that transaction. It requires consent freely given. An arrangement in which one side ( the Palestinian people) is not involved in the agreement and is not even consulted and where the other side dictates all the terms and threatens unbridled violence if those terms are not accepted, is not a deal, it is an ultimatum.
Israel’s systematic colonisation and usurpation of Palestinian land, the eviction of Palestinians, the destruction of their homes and properties and the attempt to erase the name, history and culture of Palestine has a long history and continues to this day.
The Workers Party affirms and asserts the rights of the Palestinian people to resist the occupation and the legitimacy of their struggle to regain their legitimate and inalienable right to a Palestinian state that is in full control of the wealth and resources of their Nation. Palestine must be rebuilt for the Palestinian people to grow and thrive without interference from Israel or any other nation's in the government the Palestinian people decide upon.