Gerry Grainger Workers Party International Secretary led a large contingent of Party members on the solidarity with Palestine march .

Mr Grainger said the marches and other events to show solidarity with the Palestinian people must continue. This latest ceasefire and peace agreement is far from concluded. The rights of the Palestinian people must be enshrined in any lasting peace and that entails them having a full role in deciding the terms of any agreement.

Mr Grainger said the definition of a deal is an agreement, bargain or arrangement for mutual advantage entered into freely by the relevant parties to that transaction. It requires consent freely given. An arrangement in which one side ( the Palestinian people) is not involved in the agreement and is not even consulted and where the other side dictates all the terms and threatens unbridled violence if those terms are not accepted, is not a deal, it is an ultimatum.

Israel’s systematic colonisation and usurpation of Palestinian land, the eviction of Palestinians, the destruction of their homes and properties and the attempt to erase the name, history and culture of Palestine has a long history and continues to this day.

