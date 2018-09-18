Girl (16) suffers fractured pelvis and broken leg after hit-and-run incident

Police have appealed for witnesses to a serious hit and run road traffic collision in Londonderry.

A 16-year-old female pedestrian has been left with a broken leg and a fractured pelvis as a result of the collision which took place on Racecourse Road.

Police have appealed for information

The incident occurred at approximately 4pm on Monday (September 17) just beyond Ballyarnett village in the direction of the border.

The suspect vehicle is described as ‘dark silver or grey’ and it may bear collision damage to the front.

Police have appealed for motorists who may have been in the vicinity at around that time or who may have dash cam footage to contact police at Strand Road on 101, quoting the reference 887.

Alternatively information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.