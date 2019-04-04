Gleno YFC loses founding member

Muriel Agnew, who died in her 98th year, was a founder member of Gleno Valley Young Farmers’ Club in County Antrim.

Muriel Lyle Crawford was born on November 11, 1921, the seventh of eight children of Hessie and Hugh Crawford of Kilnside, Gleno.

She unfortunately lost her father when she was just four years old.

And the family would also know tragedy during the Second World War when her two brothers, Nathaniel and Martin were both killed in action with the Royal Air Force and the Canadian army respectively in 1944.

Private Martin Crawford, an Old Boy of Larne Grammar School, was the eldest son of Hessie and Hugh Crawford and had been a manager in Toronto when he joined up. He was killed in action just a few months after his brother, Sergeant Navigator Nathaniel Crawford, RAF, was killed in England.

Muriel Crawford was educated at Toreagh, a few miles walk each day from the family home at Kilnside.

A tall, slim girl, she quickly earned the nickname “Scallion” at school.

At the age of 14 years, Muriel left school to take up a job as a perming stylist, and travelled to hairdressers in the nearby towns of Larne and Carrickfergus by bicycle.

On her 12th birthday she became one of the founder members of Gleno Valley Young Farmers’ Club and continued to support the club throughout her life.

When Gleno Valley YFC celebrated its 75th anniversary she was invited as special guest to cut the birthday cake.

The close family connection with the young farmers’ club is highlighted in an old advert for a June picnic in a field provided by Mrs H Crawford, with dancing to follow in the Good Templar Hall in the village.

Muriel Crawford met her husband to be while attending singing practice at Raloo Presbyterian Church.

While there, she was at one point glancing out the window when she saw a handsome young man – John Agnew from Ballylagan – arriving on the scene.

Romance blossomed and the pair settled down to married life at Ballylagan, a rural area near Straid.

The couple had three children - Iris, Hessie and the late Muriel – and farming life’s daily labours included milking the cows, lambing sheep, and keeping turkeys.

Muriel was also responsible for Ballylagan’s accredited hens.

Muriel was an avid baker, and a very good one, too, soda bread, potato bread and Christmas pudding were her main specialities.

Muriel was a kind hearted woman, she made her apple tarts extra sweet just to please her husband John, much to the dismay of everyone else.

As time moved on, Muriel was to become a grandmother and then a great grandmother to a total of 14 children.

Another on the way at the time of her death.

Children were an important part of her life and she was overjoyed to be able to teach some of the great grandchildren to skip and ride a bicycle at the age of 90.

Latterly she had lived at Gillaroo Lodge Private Nursing Home, in Larne, where she died peacefully on March 9.

Her funeral service took place in Raloo Presbyterian Church, with interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers were encouraged to Raloo Presbyterian Church, of which she had been a diligent attender throughout her life, c/o S & J Irvine, 48 Rashee Road, Ballyclare.

She is survived by her daughters Iris and Hessie, son-in-law Brian, seven grandchildren and 14 grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband John, daughter Muriel, and son-in-law Maurice.