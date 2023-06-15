News you can trust since 1737
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nottingham attacks: third victim named by police
MPs find Boris Johnson ‘deliberately misled’ Commons multiple times
Teenage girl dies in village duck race tragedy
Police identify Nottingham attack victims as families pay tribute
Vodafone and Three to merge creating UK’s largest phone network
Aslef announces more walkouts by train drivers for next 6 months

Gorse fire at Glenariff stretches for one kilometre and could last for another two days

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service has said that a gorse fire in Co Antrim that has been declared a major incident could burn for another two days.
By Graeme Cousins
Published 15th Jun 2023, 16:31 BST- 1 min read

Today over 80 firefighters and 14 appliances assisted by the Irish Air Corps continue to battle the blaze at Glenariff which currently has a fire front which stretches for one kilometre.

Deputy chief fire and rescue officer Paul Harper said: “The support of our colleagues from the Irish Air Corps is most welcomed as firefighters from right across Northern Ireland continue to work in punishing conditions to bring this blaze under control. Deploying water directly onto the fire from the air will greatly enhance our firefighting operations.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Due to the deep seated nature of the fire and the sheer size and scale, a formal request was made for a specialist aerial resource. Thank you to the Irish Air Corps for their support and to all our partner agencies for their ongoing assistance.”

Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service firefighters tackling the blaze at GlenariffNorthern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service firefighters tackling the blaze at Glenariff
Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service firefighters tackling the blaze at Glenariff
Most Popular

He added: “We have implemented several contingencies to ensure we can maintain a response to all types of emergencies today.

"We continue to do all we can to support our firefighters on the front line during this challenging time. To maintain our operational response across Northern Ireland we need the support of the community to help avoid further gorse fires during this exceptionally dry period.

"We expect the gorse fire in Glenariff to continue for another 24 to 48 hours.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Please act safely, be responsible and be vigilant when it comes to enjoying the countryside.”

Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service firefighters tackling the blaze at GlenariffNorthern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service firefighters tackling the blaze at Glenariff
Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service firefighters tackling the blaze at Glenariff
Related topics:GORSENorthern Ireland Fire and Rescue ServiceNorthern Ireland