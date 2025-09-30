“Rory just continues to grow and be the complete player that we all thought he was going to be.”

Three-time Ryder Cup winner Graeme McDowell has credited fellow Northern Ireland player Rory McIlroy for becoming a “talisman” for Team Europe after Sunday’s dramatic victory at Bethpage Black in New York.

Luke Donald’s team held on to win 15-13 for Europe’s first triumph on away soil in the USA since Medinah in 2012.

Masters champion McIlroy, playing in his eighth Ryder Cup, won three and a half points out of four in his pairs matches before losing his singles match against world number one Scottie Scheffler on Sunday.

However, Europe ground up a famous victory, sparking wild celebrations against the backdrop of a hostile crowd.

Team Europe's Rory McIlroy with the Ryder Cup trophy following Sunday's 15-13 win over the USA at Bethpage Black in New York. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Portrush man McDowell played alongside McIlroy in the five-time major winner’s early Ryder Cup appearance and said it was clear he would become a “leader” for the team in the future.

“I remember in 2010, Rory had been quoted as saying that the Ryder Cup was nothing, it was just an exhibition match, then all of a sudden he’s on his first European team,” McDowell told the Golf Channel’s 5 Clubs podcast. “And in 2010, we could feel that he was the next superstar of European golf, and we felt like we had to protect him.

“There were a few things we did that week to try and protect him – obviously the call with Seve (Ballesteros) was incredibly inspirational – and I remember one day we all wore Rory wigs one day in a practice round.

“We were really just trying to take the spotlight away from some of the negativity that was surrounding him because we knew he was the leader-to-be of Team Europe for the future.

“Obviously he has morphed into an incredible talisman for the European team and what he obviously went through [at Bethpage Black], with the crowds and the target on his back… it’s not what the Ryder Cup is supposed to be about. You’re supposed to cheer for your guys, boo the other team if you want, but choose your moments.

“Rory just continues to grow and be the complete player that we all thought he was going to be.”

Recalling playing alongside McIlroy, McDowell the Co Down star was a “great partner”.

“I was lucky enough to play alongside him in his first couple of Ryder Cups, and it was pretty easy to play off his tee ball, I can tell you that,” he added. “He was a great partner and you could tell how great this guy was going to be.

“It’s a special tournament and I’m really happy in a way that it got close to the wire because it really reminded people of what this event is.

“To see an away team win, there’s just so many positives to take away from the weekend aside from the crowds and the behaviour level as we move to Ireland in two years’ time.