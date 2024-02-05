Grand Opera House search for young Sunset Boulevard stars

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The audition deadline is fast approaching, and all budding 16-21-year-old performers interested in the experience of a lifetime are urged to register for open auditions by Monday, 19 February.

Sunset Boulevard marksthe twelfth season of the Grand Opera House’s hugely popular Summer Youth Production. Over 70 talented young performers will spend two weeks in intensive rehearsals before taking to the iconic Grand Opera House stage for four performances only, supported by a professional theatre director, choreographer, technical team, musical director and 17-piece orchestra.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Registration for open auditions will close on Monday 19 February with first stage auditions taking place on Sunday, 25 February and call back auditions on Sunday, 3 March. The full Summer Youth Production project will run from July 6-20.

Grand Opera House search for Sunset Boulevard stars

Based on the Billy Wilder film of the same title and famously rated as one of the greatest films ever made, the musical version of Sunset Boulevard, with its heart-stopping music and dance, will give the Summer Youth Production’s young stars the perfect platform to shine and captivate audiences with their talent.

Grand Opera House Chief Executive Ian Wilson said: “This is one of the most ambitious titles undertaken as a Summer Youth Production providing a once in a lifetime opportunity for young performers to appear on the famous Grand Opera House stage in an unforgettable experience this summer.

“The Summer Youth Production has established itself as one of the biggest, best and most enjoyable of its kind anywhere in the UK and Ireland. Credited with helping produce top notch acting and production talent over many years, it is also an important platform to enhance young people’s confidence and communication skills, as well as their mental wellbeing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Anyone between 16 and 21 can register to audition via our website by 19 February, so if you fancy treading the boards or learning from the professional production team backstage then make sure to apply before the sun sets that day!”

Sunset Boulevard will be the third Summer Youth Production to be staged since the Grand Opera House’s completed the stunning restoration project in 2021 and presents an incredible opportunity to rehearse and perform in the magnificent landmark theatre. No previous acting or singing experience is necessary to take part and there will also be an opportunity for a number of 16–21-year-olds to be part of the backstage technical team.