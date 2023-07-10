News you can trust since 1737
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension

Great concern for missing teenager last seen in Belfast city centre

A social media post on Police Antrim & Newtownabbey tells of concern for the whereabouts of 16-year-old Madison Campbell.
By Gemma Murray
Published 10th Jul 2023, 08:18 BST- 1 min read

The post adds that the teen was seen at 10.40pm in the vicinity of Belfast City Centre.

Madison has been described as being 5ft 4ins tall, of a medium build and wearing wearing a black jumper and blue leggings.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone with any information as to her whereabouts please contact Police on 101 quoting reference number 1804 of 8th July 2023.

Most Popular
Missing Madison CampbellMissing Madison Campbell
Missing Madison Campbell
Related topics:BelfastNewtownabbeyPolice