Great concern for missing teenager last seen in Belfast city centre
A social media post on Police Antrim & Newtownabbey tells of concern for the whereabouts of 16-year-old Madison Campbell.
By Gemma Murray
Published 10th Jul 2023, 08:18 BST- 1 min read
Madison has been described as being 5ft 4ins tall, of a medium build and wearing wearing a black jumper and blue leggings.
Anyone with any information as to her whereabouts please contact Police on 101 quoting reference number 1804 of 8th July 2023.