Great news as missing 14-year-old Connor Teggart is found - public thanked for their help

In a post online they say: "Thank you for your help with our missing person from Bessbrook earlier. They have now been located."

An earlier appeal was also made on social media to locate the youngster.

The post said: "Police are growing increasing concerned about the whereabouts of Connor Teggart who has gone missing from Bessbrook.

Missing Connor Teggart

"Connor was last seen at 7pm and has not returned home.

"He is 14 years old with short brown hair, of medium build and was last seen wearing a black tracksuit and cycling a silver bike.