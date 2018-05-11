Growing speculation that Nigel Farage may join DUP

Speculation is mounting that Nigel Farage could join the DUP in a bid to be elected as an MP.

The former UKIP leader is expected to speak at a DUP fundraiser this evening in Belfast.

During an interview with Sky News, millionaire Arron Banks – one of UKIP’s main financiers who bankrolled the Leave.EU Brexit campaign – did not rule out suggestions that the paircould be set to join NI’s largest political party.

“That’s something you’ll have to ask Nigel,” Mr Banks said.

“We’re attending a DUP fundraiser this evening and I’m not really able to comment on that.

“But I’m sure Nigel will have comments at the dinner.

“But I think he’s mainly focused on the Brexit border issues, and I’m sure he’s going to make his feelings known.”

When asked if Mr Farage would use the DUP to be elected as an MP – following seven failed attempts with UKIP – Mr Banks said: “All things are possible in politics. We’ve seen Trump, we’ve seen all manner of things.”

In a tweet this morning, DUP MP Ian Paisley wrote: “Looking forward to welcoming my great friend @Nigel_Farage to my North Antrim constituency tonight to talk about Brexit and beyond.

“I notice the media fever over this already. I welcome many guests from many parties to North Antrim and Nigel will love the place and it’s people.”

If Mr Farage does join the DUP, the move would draw parallels to Enoch Powell who became a UUP MP after quitting the Tories in the wake of his infamous ‘rivers of blood’ speech.

The News Letter has reached out to the DUP for comment.