Growth drive for Northern Ireland logistics firm

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Family-run TST Group, the transport and logistics specialist based in Ballymena, Northern Ireland, has been a shareholder of Pallet-Track since 2017 and manages an average of 500 pallets per day for the UK distribution network via its Birmingham operation.

This new move will boost the number of pallets TST Group handles per day for Pallet-Track, from 500 to 800 pallets, whilst also improving efficiency and service for Pallet-Track customers shipping goods across the Irish Sea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liam Reid, CEO of TST spoke highly of the partnership when he said "Our partnership with Pallet-Track represents a pivotal development for TST Group and Pallet-Track.

TST Group will support Pallet-Track’s Northern Irish operation.

“With this partnership, TST Group will now further provide palletised freight collection and final mile delivery services to service both UK and Northern Ireland.

“We look forward to this winning collaboration."

Stuart Godman, CEO of Pallet-Track, said: “This is a strategic move to increase Pallet-Track’s presence in Northern Ireland while ensuring we maintain our high levels of customer service.

“TST Group is a highly regarded Shareholder Member of our network with impressive service levels and the natural choice to support Pallet-Track with our growth in the region.

“We look forward to growing our operation alongside TST Group in Northern Ireland.”