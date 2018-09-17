Grub’s up! The NI Potato Festival returns to Causeway

Northern Ireland’s favourite potato-themed festival is back, bigger and better than ever, on Saturday, October 13.

And the popular event is set for a boost thanks to a new partnership with headline sponsor Randox, and a festival cookery theatre compered by NI Food Ambassador Paula McIntyre MBE.

Set against the backdrop of the world-famous Giant’s Causeway, the Randox Northern Ireland Potato Festival is a heady mix of family fun, a

celebration of world-renowned potato breeder John Clarke, and a chance to sample the delights of the agri-food industry which thrives in the Causeway Coast & Glens. Festival fun starts at 10am and runs until 5pm in the grounds of the Causeway Hotel.

Now in its 6th year, the line-up for Festival Day boasts a packed programme of activities and attractions for all ages, and there is no admission fee.