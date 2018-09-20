Halt of solar tube production puts 20 jobs at risk

Up to 20 jobs are at risk at Kingspan in Portadown, the firm has announced.

Kingspan Environmental Ltd confirmed that it will no longer manufacture solar tubes at its site at Gilford Road, Portadown from March 2019.

A spokesperson said: “The decision has been made due to continued downturn within the solar industry.”

Kingspan, which employs 400 people in Northern Ireland, has notified those affected of its decision, and has entered into a consultation process which may see up to 20 jobs made redundant.

The spokesperson added: “Kingspan regrets having to take this decision and will work with everyone concerned on redeployment opportunities.”