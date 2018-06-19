Harry and Meghan set for summer visit to Dublin

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will visit Dublin on July 10 and 11, Kensington Palace has said.

Harry and Meghan “are looking forward to learning more about Ireland’s history and experiencing its rich culture, as well as meeting the people who are shaping the country’s future”, a spokesman added on Twitter.

Harry and Meghan will join the Queen at Royal Ascot for a day of racing on Tuesday afternoon - the first time the couple have attended the famous sporting event.

They are to present the winning trophy for the 4.20pm race, the St James’ Palace Stakes, said the official Royal Ascot programme.