Health Trust fined £10,000 after patient dies choking on a brussel sprout when dietary restrictions not effectively communicated.

The Northern Health and Social Care Trust has been fined £10,000 at Coleraine Crown Court after pleading guilty to a single health and safety offence which involved the tragic death of a 50-year-old man.

By Gemma Murray
Published 27th Apr 2023, 14:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Apr 2023, 14:54 BST

Following a joint investigation by the Health and Safety Executive for Northern Ireland (HSENI) and Police Service for Northern Ireland into the death of a patient at Mid Ulster Hospital in 2014, the Northern Health and Social Care Trust was fined and pleaded guilty to an incident involving the death of 50-year-old Gerard McElhone.

Mr McElhone had been a patient at Mid Ulster Hospital, Magherafelt in Co Londonderry on December 25, 2014 and had been on ‘a restricted diet requiring food to be pre-mashed’ but choked on a Brussels sprout and died later that evening.

Speaking after the hearing, HSENI Inspector Linda Murphy said, “Choking can have serious consequences but is avoidable in cases where there is a known risk.

Brussel sproutsBrussel sprouts
“In this tragic case there was a failure to effectively communicate and implement dietary restrictions for Mr McElhone.

“Effective communication of a patient’s dietary requirements is vital in all health care settings.”

The investigation found that Mr McElhone was given the Brussels sprout in error by a member of staff, at his request on Christmas Day.

Although Mr McElhone’s dietary restrictions had been identified by way of an earlier assessment, they were not effectively communicated.

The Northern Health and Social Care Trust, as an employer, failed to ensure that reasonably practicable steps were taken to ensure the safety of Mr McElhone.

