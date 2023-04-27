Following a joint investigation by the Health and Safety Executive for Northern Ireland (HSENI) and Police Service for Northern Ireland into the death of a patient at Mid Ulster Hospital in 2014, the Northern Health and Social Care Trust was fined and pleaded guilty to an incident involving the death of 50-year-old Gerard McElhone.

Mr McElhone had been a patient at Mid Ulster Hospital, Magherafelt in Co Londonderry on December 25, 2014 and had been on ‘a restricted diet requiring food to be pre-mashed’ but choked on a Brussels sprout and died later that evening.

Speaking after the hearing, HSENI Inspector Linda Murphy said, “Choking can have serious consequences but is avoidable in cases where there is a known risk.

Brussel sprouts

“In this tragic case there was a failure to effectively communicate and implement dietary restrictions for Mr McElhone.

“Effective communication of a patient’s dietary requirements is vital in all health care settings.”

The investigation found that Mr McElhone was given the Brussels sprout in error by a member of staff, at his request on Christmas Day.

Although Mr McElhone’s dietary restrictions had been identified by way of an earlier assessment, they were not effectively communicated.