Health trust issues profound apology to family of man who died after choking on Brussels sprout in Mid Ulster Hospital

The Northern Health and Social Care Trust was prosecuted following the death in Mid Ulster Hospital of 50-year-old Gerard McElhone, who was on a restricted diet requiring food to be pre-mashed. ​

A spokesperson for the trust said: “The trust, its staff and all involved in Mr McElhone’s care deeply regret the events of Christmas Day 2014 and we extend an unreserved apology, and genuine remorse and regret, to Mr McElhone’s family.

“The death of Mr McElhone is a stark reminder to everyone within the organisation that, no matter the intentions or endeavour, or the procedures and planning, sometimes things can still go wrong.

The Mid Ulster Hospital in Magherafelt. Picture: Google

“His death was a humbling and salutary reminder of this, and nothing the trust says can, or should, detract from the hurt felt by Mr McElhone’s family and we acknowledge their devastating loss.

“In the time since December 2014, the trust has taken significant steps to improve processes and procedures. This has included steps taken to reduce the risk of such tragic cases occurring through further training, communication, increased awareness of the risks of choking and more specific provision of modified meals for patients who require them.

“The Trust accepts that the fine imposed by the Court reflects the seriousness of the offence and we re-iterate our profound apology to Mr McElhone’s family.”

A joint investigation by the Health and Safety Executive for Northern Ireland and PSNI into the death of Mr McElhone found that he was given the Brussels sprout in error by a member of staff, at his request on Christmas Day. Although Mr McElhone’s dietary restrictions had been identified by way of an earlier assessment, they were not effectively communicated.