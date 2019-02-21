Autism diagnoses in NI double in five years

The number of children in Northern Ireland diagnosed with autism has more than doubled in five years with thousands more on waiting lists, new figures show.

The charity Autism NI say the explosion in the number of diagnoses is down to an increase in awareness of the condition.

The figures emerged following a series of Freedom of Information requests lodged with each of Northern Ireland’s health trusts by the BBC.

There were a total of 2,345 children diagnosed with some form of autism in the 2017/18 financial year.

Five years ago, in 2013/14, the figure was 1,047.

Autism is a word used to describe a range of conditions, including Asperger syndrome, autism spectrum disorder (ASD), and pathological demand avoidance (PAD).

Autism was first described in a paper by Austrian-American scientist Leo Kanner in 1943 but diagnoses were uncommon until the 1960s as scientific understanding of the condition developed.

The precise causes of autism are not yet well understood, but it is associated with both genetic and environmental factors.

Charity Autism NI believe increased awareness in recent years is responsible for the dramatic increase in the number of children diagnosed in Northern Ireland since 2013/14.

Although there is no known cure, early intervention through speech therapy and behavioural therapy has been found to be crucial for helping children with autism.

The head of Autism NI, Kerry Boyd, said families in Northern Ireland are missing out as services struggle to match the rising demand.

“The introduction of the Autism Act (NI) 2011 and the accompanying increase in awareness both within the general public and health and education professions may have contributed to a rise in the number of assessments carried out and resulting diagnoses,” she said.

“Consequently Autism NI, which provides vital services, is inundated with requests for support and we are finding it increasingly difficult to fulfil this demand.

“As a result of this exponential increase, many families are not receiving an adequate level of support particularly in relation to early intervention.”

She added: “Autism NI would advocate that more resources should be invested immediately in autism services in order to ensure the best possible outcomes for individuals with autism and their families.”