Maurice Hayes was a modest man of many talents

The life of Maurice Hayes has been widely acclaimed.

I got to know him when he invited me to chair the Sellafield Study. At the time there were widespread allegations that the proximity of Sellafield nuclear power station in Cumbria had caused an outbreak of cancer along the coastline of Ireland.

Letter to the editor

A committee of experts was set up. We found no evidence to support the allegations. Nonetheless there was considerable political pressure to rubbish the findings.

Maurice Hayes resisted the pressure and supported the study, even years later in his weekly column in Ireland’s Sunday Independent.

Both Maurice and the Chief Medical Officer, Bob Weir, encouraged me in my work.

I met Maurice again in retirement when I invited him to give the keynote address to The Medico-Legal Society. He obliged with a brilliant lecture.

A modest man who carried his many talents effortlessly. We had many meetings and he always came from Downpatrick in the bus – no frills.

Sidney Lowry (professor), Co Down