Zoe Salmon calls for walkers to ‘strut’ in aid of services

Northern Ireland Hospice is calling on local people to get involved in this month’s Hospice Walk events and will raise vital funds for its adult and children’s palliative care services.

Now in its 38th year, the annual campaign encourages everyone from across Northern Ireland to walk in their local area to support the care of infants, children and adults living with life-limiting and life-threatening illnesses. There are designated walks on April 21 and April 28, plus you can do your own DIY Walk with the help of the charity.

Former Blue Peter presenter and model Zoe Salmon, who lost her mother Priscilla in 2016, has stepped out to show her support for the campaign.

She said: “From as far back as I can remember my family and I were often on long walks together; from forests and country parks to beaches and coastal paths.

‘‘In more recent years my mum and dad together continued their joy of walking and walked for miles each day in the beautiful northern Irish outdoors. I am very touched to be asked to be the ambassador for the 2018 Hospice Walks; walking was a significant part of my mum’s life and I feel proud to carry out this role in her memory.’’

Joanna Pawson, Northern Ireland Hospice, added: “The Hospice Walk is one of our most important fundraising events of the year and we’re very keen to encourage as many people as possible to join in and make it a huge success. Hospice Walks are ideal for all ages and you don’t have to be super fit to take part. The best part is that every pound raised by walkers will help local people receive Hospice care when they most need it.”

*To register for a Hospice Walk, visit http://www.nihospice.org or call 028 9077 7123. You can also choose to do a ‘DIY’ Walk, if one of the six organized walks doesn’t suit. Choose your favourite walk location and do your own sponsored walk at a date and time that suits you.

Registration for adults costs £5 and only £1 for children. Under 5’s go free!