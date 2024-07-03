Heartache as woman and child killed in Co Mayo car crash
A woman and a child have died after the car they were travelling in and a lorry crashed in Co Mayo.
The incident took place at 5.45pm on the N26 at Lismoran, Foxford.
The driver of the car, a woman aged in her 40s, and a passenger of the car, described by gardai as “a female child”, were killed.
The driver of the lorry was taken to hospital with injuries that are understood to be non-life threatening.
A technical examination is being conducted by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.
Gardai are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.
