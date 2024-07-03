Blurred figures of people with medical uniforms in hospital corridor

A woman and a child have died after the car they were travelling in and a lorry crashed in Co Mayo.

The incident took place at 5.45pm on the N26 at Lismoran, Foxford.

The driver of the car, a woman aged in her 40s, and a passenger of the car, described by gardai as “a female child”, were killed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The driver of the lorry was taken to hospital with injuries that are understood to be non-life threatening.

A technical examination is being conducted by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.