Sandra Hull, 53, from Maghaberry lost her little dog last year when he died of a massive heart attack during a firework celebration near his home.

She said: “Last year – 31st October, 20 21 I lost wee Ollie.

"I was devastated in every way. Basically, it was the suddenness and shock as one minute Ollie was there and the next he was gone.

"Recovery was and is still difficult and there are a lot of reminders.

“But I took great comfort with people getting in touch with me and messaging me."

Sandra says she would “love a ban on Fireworks”.

"Apart from their fatal impact on Ollie, they are intrusive into our homes with noise and air pollutants," she said.

“Dog owners can keep away from big displays, but it is the smaller displays people have in their back gardens, it is the indiscriminate ones that do the real damage to dogs.

“This year I intend to reach out to locals and ask them if they are intending in having a fireworks display at a party etc…

"And I truly dread it this year because since the dark nights came in the memories of Ollie and what we went through have been flooding back to me – the walks, the seasonal leaves and the smells".

Sandra added that since Ollie’s passing she eventually got a new dog – almost identical to Ollie.

“Vinnie, my new fur baby is also sensitive to noise,” she said.

"But this is not unusual for dogs.

"I did hear a crack when out with Vinnie recently and he jumped badly,” she added.

"I just hope Vinnie is able to cope on October 31, an awful time of the year which I dread.

Ollie who died

"And as for little Ollie, I just hope he is running at the Rainbow Bridge playing with his new dog pals and forever waiting for the person who only wishes she hadn’t taken him out that fateful day and could have made that noise disappear which scared him, literally to death.”

"I carry the love and laughs he gave me, albeit for 18 short months, but I will hold it for a lifetime”.

According to the Kennel Club, Halloween poses a number of risks the health and welfare of dogs – from eating foods that can be toxic to man's best friend, such as chocolate and some sweets, to being scared by trick or treaters and children in costumes.

The Kennel Club advises dog owners: to consider walking your dog at a different time - If your dog is usually walked in the early evening, consider changing the time of the walk on Halloween to make it a bit earlier or a bit later to avoid the rush of trick or treaters, who may scare your dog or cause unnecessary stress; to be aware that fireworks are available before Halloween and loud bangs and sudden bright lights may spook your dog; to take extra care around children who may want to touch your dog which can cause extra stress.

Fireworks display

Halloween costume