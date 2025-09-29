Here are the main contenders to take on Europe's Ryder Cup captaincy at Adare Manor in 2027

Captain Luke Donald of Team Europe poses with the Ryder Cup trophy and Brenan Taylor after Team Europe defeated Team United States. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Once the dust settles on the 45th Ryder Cup, bosses of both Ryder Cup Europe and the PGA of America will soon get down to the business of contemplating captains for the next match at Adare Manor in Ireland.

It has been rumoured that Tiger Woods, a close friend of JP McManus, who owns the five-star venue in County Limerick, could be the man to lead the Americans into battle in that contest, which will see the visitors bidding to stop the rot after suffering back-to-back defeats.

“Two more years” was once again the cry from the European players as they celebrated Sunday’s success in New York as they made it clear about the possibility of Luke Donald staying for a third stint.

Here are the main candidates for what will be the second Ryder Cup on Irish soil after Ian Woosnam led his side to a thumping 18.5-9.5 win at The K Club in 2004.

Luke Donald

After admitting at the end of a dramatic final day that he didn’t think “my heart could take another two years”, the Englishman said he was only interested in “enjoying tonight” when he was asked about being reappointed again.

Bernard Gallacher was the last European captain to do three matches (1991-1993-1995) but, on the back of joining Tony Jacklin, as the only skipper to win both home and away in the event, you’ve got to think that Donald will be tempted to add to his incredible winning record - four as a player as well - by becoming the most-successful captain in Ryder Cup history.

Justin Rose

The Englishman was making his seventh appearance against the Americans in New York and, as always, the self-proclaimed “elder statesman” gave a great account of himself, producing one of the best performances of the match in Saturday’s fourballs.

He’ll be 47 when the next match comes around but could well have one more outing as a player in the tank.

Francesco Molinari

The 2008 Open champion has been one of Donald’s trusty vice captains in the last two matches and played on three winning teams - Celtic Manor in 2010, Medinah two years later then Le Golf National in 2018, where he formed his legendary ‘Moliwood’ partnership with Tommy Fleetwood and created history by becoming the first player to win five out of five in the contest.

On the strength of all that, he’d probably be the favourite if Donald decided it was time to call it a day and Rose has his eye on playing again.

Edoardo Molinari

Francesco’s brother has been the statistical genius behind the back-to-back wins in Rome and New York.

The former Scottish Open champion played alongside his sibling at Celtic Manor and, though not as decorated as Francesco, he would certainly have the respect of all the European players.

Paul McGinley

If there’s to be an Irishman at the helm on Irish soil, the 2014-winning captain is the obvious choice, especially as he was involved in this triumph as well in a new role of strategic adviser to Donald.