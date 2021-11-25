At 6pm on Wednesday, an urgent call was made to the NI Fire and Rescue Service to come and help the distressed animals.

The incident happened at 6pm at a farm on the Diamond View Road, Tullyglush, Dromore.

A spokeswoman for the Fire Service said seven Fire Appliances attended the incident to save the stricken animals, one each from Dromore, Lurgan, Lisburn and Newcastle with a further three Specialist Rescue Team Appliances also attending.

Firefighters rescuing four cattle from a slurry tank in Dromore Co Down on Wednesday 24 November. Photo: NIFRS.

The high volume of emergency vehicles streaming through the small rural town with sirens blazing had many residents wondering what the nature of the emergency was.

The spokesman told the News Letter that the firefighters had been called to “an animal rescue incident” with four bulls having fallen into a slurry tank. Firefighters used animal rescue equipment to rescue the animals, she added and the incident was dealt with by 11.33pm.

