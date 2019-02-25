Highlighting Christian hardship welcome: CoI

The Church of Ireland has welcomed a fresh push to raise the profile of Christian persecution worldwide.

Called ‘Stop Christophobia’ and organised by Christian radio station Premier, it takes the form of a petition calling for UK government measures to try and curb the practice across the globe.

Premier termed such oppression ‘Christophobia’, and called on signatories to back its petition’s 11 demands.

These include an international summit about Nigerian insurgents Boko Haram, help for Christian families to re-establish themselves in the Middle East, and setting up a legal fund in the name of Asia Bibi, the Pakistani Christian who fought a long legal battle against her death sentence for “blasphemy”.

Whilst stopping short of endorsing the specific demands of ‘Stop Christophobia’, which was launched yesterday, the Church of Ireland issued a statement in the name of Revd Patrick Burke of its Council for Mission said: “Given the widespread persecution of Christians worldwide, anything that draws attention to this issue is to be commended.

“This is an issue of concern for the Church of Ireland.”

He noted that in 2016, the General Synod passed a resolution which “recognises that Christians are amongst the most persecuted body of people on the planet” and “expresses its solidarity with its brothers and sisters in Christ throughout the world who are persecuted for their faith and commits to supporting them in prayer”.

Peter Kerridge, chief executive of Premier, said: “The UK government has a role on a global platform to intervening where it can to protect Christian minorities, that is why we welcome the review announced last month by the Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

“As Christians who care for the persecuted we cannot simply standby and ignore their suffering.”

The Stop Campaign calls on Christians to sign its petition before the deadline of Palm Sunday (April 14).

It follows the commissioning of a review into global Christian oppression by foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt on Boxing Day.

The petition can be found by visiting www.TheStopCampaign.org . Premier radio has no FM signal, but can be found on digital radio in NI.