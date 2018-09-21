Hijacking incident: gun pulled on man ordered out of car - police make four arrests

Four men have been arrested after a hijacking in County Down last night, police have said.

The PSNI said a man in a Peugeot RCZ had what's thought to have been a handgun pulled on him before being ordered out of the vehicle.

Bingham Lane car park in Bangor

The 10pm incident occurred at a car park in Bingham Lane, Bangor, from where the hijacker drove the car down a pedestrian walkway before smashing into a bollard.

Detective Sergeant Miskelly said: "He then ran from the vehicle, accompanied by a number of other men who are said to have been running behind the car.

"Officers investigating the report located and arrested four males a short time later. All remain in custody this morning."

Anyone who witnessed the hijacking or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact detectives by calling 101, quoting reference number 1332 20/09/18.