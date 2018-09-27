Hillary Clinton to receive honorary degree from Queen's University Belfast

Former U.S. Secretary of State and presidential candidate, Hillary Clinton, will be presented with an honorary degree by Queen's University Belfast next month.

Secretary Clinton will be awarded the degree of Doctor of Laws (LLD) for her exceptional public service in the USA and globally, and for her outstanding contribution to peace and reconciliation in Northern Ireland.

Hillary Clinton.

Queen’s University President and Vice-Chancellor Professor Ian Greer, said: “We are delighted to award an honorary degree to Hillary Rodham Clinton. The former US Secretary of State is an internationally recognised public servant, who has developed strong links with Queen’s and Northern Ireland.

“She made a considerable contribution to the Northern Ireland Peace Process and, as Secretary of State, focused on economic development to underpin the emergence of a strong and competitive Northern Ireland.

"With her long-standing commitment to peace, stability and economic regeneration, she is a strong advocate for Northern Ireland and an inspirational role model for the Queen’s community.”

The honorary degree ceremony will take place on Wednesday, October 10, 2018 during which Secretary Clinton will deliver an address.