Historic day as Lurgan Junior High School U-14s win the cup

A superb day for Lurgan Junior High School U14 rugby squad who won their first ever Junior High Schools Cup Final.

It was a hard fought 10-5 victory over Sperrin Integrated College but the Lurgan team put their heart and soul into the game and won the battle..

Lurgan Junior High School U-14s win the cup

A super day out and a fitting conclusion to a successful season.

The school has thanked all the supporters who helped roar the boys over the line.

Matthew Conn (No. 8 Co-captain) said: “Today was a great game of rugby from both sides and a memorable way to end our rugby experience in Lurgan Junior High.

"None of this would be possible if it wasn’t for the effort and commitment of the entire rugby squad. Thanks also to the many parents, hundreds of pupils and staff of LJHS who cheered us on to the win today.

Lurgan Junior High School U-14 winning squad

"Finally, a huge thanks on behalf all the lads to our great coaches for their dedication over the past 3 years.”

Fraser Cunningham (scrum half) said: “After the game the boys are feeling absolutely ecstatic. We worked so hard to get there and to finally make it to the final felt great.

"Today, we stuck to the task and worked hard as a team and it finally paid off, with a try in the final play.

"Personally I’d like to say thanks to our coaches Mr McDowell and Mr Logan, I would also like to thank our photographer Mr Keegan. All in all - a memorable day. “