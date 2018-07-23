Hold ‘special summit’ to try and solve border issue, Sinn Fein to tell Barnier

A “special EU summit in September” could be held to resolve the Irish border issue ahead of a crunch summit scheduled for October, Sinn Fein will tell the EU chief Brexit negotiator this afternoon.

Sinn Fein party leader Mary Lou McDonald and deputy leader Michelle O’Neill are due to meet Michel Barnier in Brussels this afternoon.

The party say the Sinn Fein leaders will “make clear” to Mr Barnier that “the agreement reached last December that a backstop solution for the Irish border will form part of the legal text of the Withdrawal Agreement, and that this backstop would apply, unless and until, another solution is found.”

The party also say Ms McDonald and Ms O’Neill will tell Mr Barnier that “we cannot go into the EU Summit in October with no resolution of the Irish issues – and if that needs a special EU summit in September to deal with the Irish issues then so be it.”