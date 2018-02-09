Holidaymakers warned terror attacks on Caribbean islands 'very likely'

The UK Foreign Office has issued an urgent advisory warning of the threat of imminent terror attacks in the Caribbean.

The warning has been issued for Trinidad and Tobago which is visited by tens of thousands of British holidaymakers each year.

The Foreign Office advisory states: "Terrorists are very likely to try to carry out attacks in Trinidad and Tobago.

"Attacks could be indiscriminate, including in crowded spaces and places visited by foreigners.

"The Trinidad and Tobago authorities have arrested some individuals who planned to carry out attacks against Carnival on 12 and 13 February 2018.

"An attack is still possible. The Trinidad and Tobago government is increasing security measures for the Carnival. You should remain vigilant and avoid crowded places and large gatherings."