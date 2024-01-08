Homes have been evacuated and roads closed after security alert in the Ballymagroarty area
Police in Londonderry are currently at the scene of a security alert in Barrs Lane in the Ballymagroarty area of the city.
and live on Freeview channel 276
A number of homes have been evacuated and road users are asked to avoid the area at this time.
Ballymagroarty Community Centre is open as an emergency support venue for those affected.
An update will be issued in due course.