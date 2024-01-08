All Sections
News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING

Homes have been evacuated and roads closed after security alert in the Ballymagroarty area

Police in Londonderry are currently at the scene of a security alert in Barrs Lane in the Ballymagroarty area of the city.
By Gemma Murray
Published 8th Jan 2024, 13:45 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A number of homes have been evacuated and road users are asked to avoid the area at this time.

Ballymagroarty Community Centre is open as an emergency support venue for those affected.

An update will be issued in due course.