Hotel group to partner with NI Children’s Hospice

The partnership was the outcome of a companywide consultation with employees and will be supported by its four NI hotels – Dunadry Hotel & Gardens, Corr’s Corner, Dunsilly and Adair Arms.

The new relationship with the NI Children’s Hospice is aligned with the Group’s ‘We Do More’ culture and reflects its commitment to best practice, particularly in terms of sustainability and social benefits.

One of the first initiatives to be launched is a coffee fundraising drive, with 5p donated by McKeevers for every cup sold in their hotels. With an average of over 50,000 cups of coffee consumed by guests per year, this alone could generate nearly £2,500 for the charity.

Eddie McKeever, managing director of McKeever Hotel Group and Amanda Connolly of NI Children's Hospice

Eddie McKeever, managing director of McKeever Hotel Group said: “This partnership is truly inclusive and has the backing of our entire workforce which is very important to us. As a family-run business the critical work carried out by the Children’s Hospice, together with its supports for local families in the hardest of times, strikes a chord.

“In the months ahead, we will be introducing a range of fundraising initiatives which include simple changes to our daily operations such as our coffee cup donations, volunteering opportunities, special events and collaborations with our local suppliers.”

As the only children’s hospice in Northern Ireland, the nursing staff provide essential services and care to over 330 life-limited infants and children, as well as emotional support and services to their families.

With annual running costs in excess of £20m and demand for its services on the rise, the charity would be unable to deliver its vital caring services without financial support from the business community.

Lauren Doherty, Interim Director of Brand and Income at Northern Ireland Hospice, said: “We’re delighted to be chosen as the McKeever Group’s charity partner for 2024.

"Northern Ireland Hospice is a lifeline to over 4,000 people and families every year. Unfortunately, external factors, such as the prevailing economic conditions, have presented significant financial challenges for us as a local charity.

"Despite these challenges, our commitment to delivering essential palliative care to those in need remains unwavering. This partnership will play a pivotal role in generating much-needed funding to support our services and we look forward to working alongside theMcKeever Group.”