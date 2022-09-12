Despite inclement weather conditions hundreds of people attended to witness this historic event.

Led by His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of County Antrim Mr David McCorkell KStJ, the High Sheriff of County Antrim Mr John Lockett OBE and Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Alderman Stephen Ross.

The event took place at the Platinum Jubilee Garden commissioned as a lasting legacy to The Queen’s 70 years of devoted service.

Guests attending included elected Members from all four Council districts of County Antrim, MPs, MLAs, and members of the public.

The Lord-Lieutenant, His Majesty The King’s personal representative in County Antrim paid tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II in his opening remarks saying: “Our sadness at this time is shared by people across the globe, as we remember with affection and gratitude the lifetime of service given by our longest-reigning Monarch.”

The Proclamation was read by the High Sheriff declaring King Charles III as the new King, to which the crowds responded God Save the King!

The High Sheriff added: “It was an honour and privilege for me to read the Proclamation announcing the new King. This is history in the making and I am delighted that so many people turned up to share this momentous occasion.”

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Alderman Stephen Ross, His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of County Antrim Mr David McCorkell KStJ and High Sheriff of County Antrim Mr John Lockett OBE at the Accession Proclamation for County Antrim, held at Antrim Castle Gardens.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Alderman Stephen Ross said: “I was honoured to be part of the Accession Proclamation, a moment of history which took place in our Borough.

“Whilst tinged with sadness as we have lost Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II after 70 years of selfless service. I have no doubt that King Charles III will take inspiration from the example set for him by his beloved mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

“On behalf of our Borough and County Antrim we wish His Majesty well as he takes on his duty as the new King and we pledge our loyalty to him.”

Reverend Robert Ginn offered prayers for our late Queen Elizabeth II, The Royal Family and our new King before Ballyduff Silver Band concluded the event with the National Anthem.

King Charles III was formally proclaimed Monarch at the Accession Council which took place at St James’s Palace, London on Saturday 10 September.