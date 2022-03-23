Hundreds welcome Charles and Camilla to CS Lewis Square in Belfast

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall visited CS Lewis Square in Belfast, named after the author who was born in the city.

Hundreds of well-wishers lined the square, with some waving flags, to welcome the royal couple.

They were guided around by people dressed as characters from CS Lewis’s The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe including Mr Tumnus and the White Witch.

Yesterday (Tuesday), Charles and Camilla became the first members of the royal family to visit Cookstown.

Later the couple parted ways, with Charles touring seventeenth century Lissan House, where he met people involved in traditional crafts, artists and conservationists.

Charles went on to mark Rural Support Northern Ireland’s 20th anniversary at the College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise.

Meanwhile Camilla visited a Women’s Aid refuge where she spoke to residents and joined a reception for staff and volunteers.

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall visit C S Lewis Square and Connswater Greenway in east Belfast.

In the evening, Charles met with students supported by The Prince’s Foundation before going on to plant a tree in the Gardens of Hillsborough Castle for the Queen’s Green Canopy, as part of the Jubilee celebrations.

He planted a Magnolia Galaxy tree as part of a jubilee tradition of planting trees in the grounds of the castle.

Charles and Camilla are on a four-day visit to the island of Ireland, with the final two days to be spent in the Republic.

They are also due to travel to all the nations in the United Kingdom during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee year.