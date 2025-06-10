Kailash Chada, new president of the NI Chamber

​Northern Ireland is brimming with potential.

As I begin my term as President of NI Chamber, I do so with a sense of pride and optimism – not only for the position I am taking on, but for the opportunities we have to shape our economic future.

I moved back home from London to raise my children, and like our members, I am fully invested in this place.

I want Northern Ireland to succeed not just to keep pace with change, but to lead it. In that spirit, my Presidency will focus on stretching our collective ambition.

I believe now is the time for bravery, to push beyond perceived limitations, to challenge the status quo and set ourselves really stretching, collective targets.

We boast the creativity, the talent, and the determination to meet challenges head-on. So let’s use these strengths to support high growth sectors and turn the need to decarbonise into a powerful business opportunity.

Let’s embrace our dual market access as a unique economic advantage, and position ourselves as global leaders in innovation, trade, and sustainability.

And crucially, let’s see what can be done to enhance our competitiveness and start a meaningful conversation around a more competitive rate of corporation tax which would enable much needed investment in people, innovation and decarbonisation.

Naturally, I will also advocate strongly for sustainable practices, helping businesses shift to low-carbon models. I believe that by working collectively, we can build a future that is both economically strong and environmentally responsible.

Together, we can cement Northern Ireland’s reputation as a region that thrives on clean, inclusive and sustainable growth.

This work will be built on collaboration—a principle that is central to NI Chamber’s mission.

The Chamber has long been a convenor of ideas, a hub for shared goals between businesses, policymakers, and academia. That role will grow even more important in the months ahead.

I am especially excited to build on our international relationships, particularly with strategic partners in the US and Europe. I hope we will also be able to further develop our excellent relationships with other institutions and partners across this island.

Of course, we must remain agile in addressing the challenges before us. I take on this chain of office at a time of considerable upheaval. Our businesses are dealing with increased employer NICs and National Living Wage, the potential implications of aspects of the proposed ‘Good Jobs’ Bill, finding ways to decarbonise, problems recruiting skilled workforces, all the risks associated with US tariff threats and subsequent retaliation, an over bureaucratic trading environment and so much more.

And yet, the resilience of our business community continues to be remarkable, as time and again, local firms consistently find new ways to grow, adapt, and lead through these most challenging of times. There are also many opportunities and positives, none more so than the implications of the recent agreements around the EU-UK reset, which look like they will particularly benefit our agrifood sector and energy intensive industries.

As a Chamber, we have been very vocal about the EU-UK discussions having a positive impact on GB-NI trade and the need to link Emissions Trading Schemes. Now, we want to see these agreements move forward at pace. But will also want this to be a foundation which can lead the way to further easing of red tape to address the customs burden and to a presumption against regulatory divergence, particularly around areas of common challenges such as energy, healthcare and food security.