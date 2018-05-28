I was homeless and in a bad place – football saved my life

A young woman from north Belfast who found herself homeless has told how a football initiative supported by the IFA helped to save her life.

Catrina Sheehan, 26, played for NI in the Homeless World Cup in Oslo last August, but a matter of months before the trip she had been in a “very bad place”.

Catrina Sheehan in action during the Homeless World Cup in Oslo, Norway last year

Catrina went into foster care when she was born due her mother taking seriously ill and her father being unable to look after her.

At the age of 15 months she was taken in by foster parents whom she lived with until she was 19.

After leaving her foster home in search of independence Catrina had several bad experiences and found herself in the Flax Foyer in Belfast – accommodation for young people who have found themselves homeless.

She said: “They really helped me in there. They got me into courses and pointed me in the direction of Street Soccer.”

The NI women's team in Oslo

Catrina said that she had been suffering from depression and anxiety after she lost a number of people close to her.

“I was in a very bad place. I don’t know where I’d be now if it hadn’t been for the Flax Foyer and Street Soccer.

“Street Soccer means everything to me, it’s a lifeline. They’re a family to me.

“I got back in touch with friends who I went to school with who I’d lost contact with.

“The people there are from every background imaginable – it doesn’t matter who you are, we’re all human.

“We’ve all got our stories to tell, we’ve all come through it thanks to the game of football.”

Another hurdle Catrina has overcome is the condition of scoliosis – a curvature of the spine.

She said: “At aged 16 I got metal rods inserted into my spine because it was curving. When I was 21 the rods became infected so I had to get them out again. That was my second spinal surgery. I quite possibly might need a third because my scoliosis is back.

“I’m still able to play. I wouldn’t let my disability define me.”

Via Street Soccer Catrina has represented Northern Ireland at the Homeless World Cup in Norway and at the All-Ireland finals where the women’s team finished runners up.

Now living in her own home in north Belfast, Catrina said: “Being picked for the World Cup made me proud to represent my country and to be part of the first NI Homeless women’s team.

“It was amazing to meet different cultures and learn about their ethnic backgrounds. It was one of the best experiences of my life, I’ll never forget it.

“I’ve started volunteering, going round hostels, trying to recruit new members. It worked for me and I want it to work for other people.”