Meghan Markle has spoken passionately about starting her life as a working royal, saying she wants to "hit the ground running" when she marries Prince Harry in a few months.

Ms Markle's comments came when she joined her fiance and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at a forum staged to celebrate the work of the Royal Foundation, which the US actress will officially join following her May wedding.

