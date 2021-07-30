IN PICTURES: Tearful and heart-breaking vigil held by father of eight week-old baby Liam O'Keefe
Men, women and children carrying balloons, cuddly toys and bunches of flowers gathered outside the house where eight week old baby boy Liam O'Keefe was killed on Tuesday.
Friday, 30th July 2021, 4:35 pm
Updated
Friday, 30th July 2021, 4:36 pm
The baby boy's father Liam O'Keefe senior, who had been working in England at the time of his son's death, led tributes to him while others expressed their heartache through private prayer or by placing flowers on the footpath outside the house in Compton Park in north Belfast.
