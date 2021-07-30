People gather to pay their respects.

IN PICTURES: Tearful and heart-breaking vigil held by father of eight week-old baby Liam O'Keefe

Men, women and children carrying balloons, cuddly toys and bunches of flowers gathered outside the house where eight week old baby boy Liam O'Keefe was killed on Tuesday.

By Andrew Quinn
Friday, 30th July 2021, 4:35 pm
Updated Friday, 30th July 2021, 4:36 pm

The baby boy's father Liam O'Keefe senior, who had been working in England at the time of his son's death, led tributes to him while others expressed their heartache through private prayer or by placing flowers on the footpath outside the house in Compton Park in north Belfast.

1. Liam O'Keefe vigil

Liam O'Keefe senior expresses his thanks to the local community for their support.

2. Liam O'Keefe vigil

People gather to remember little eight week old baby Liam O'Keefe who died following an incident in Crompton Park earlier this week.

3. Liam O'Keefe vigil

A young child reads some of the message left by people.

4. Liam O'Keefe vigil

Four little girls gather on the pavement outside the house in Crompton Park.

