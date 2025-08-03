In pictures: Thousands congregate in Co Fermanagh village for major Royal Black parade

​The Royal Black Institution’s annual ‘first Saturday of August’ parade, marking the 1689 Battle of Newtownbutler, was staged in Derrygonnelly, involving more than 30 preceptories and some 36 marching bands.

The village, which last played host to the event in August 1973, saw a procession of around 2,000 participants.

Ballyreagh Silver Band, which is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year, led the parade.

Among the other musical outfits on parade were Garrison Accordion, Enniskillen Pipe and Inver Flute.

Sovereign Grand Master Rev William Anderson, who was the principal speaker at the demonstration field on Creamery Road, said: “The Royal Black Institution has a long history and tradition in Fermanagh.

“This traditional event draws together sir knights from the border counties of Fermanagh, Cavan, Monaghan, and Donegal.

“We have enjoyed a wonderful day here in the great village of Derrygonnely, where we have witnessed for the Reformed Christian Faith and celebrated our history and culture.

“I trust that as our banners float in the wind, and as the spectators gaze upon those brilliant paintings of scriptural truths, they will be encouraged to recognise their need of a Saviour, One who can truly save them from their sins, as they accept in their lives that wonderful gift of God’s grace for themselves.”

In a message to sir knights and supporters, County Grand Master Neville McElwaine congratulated the members of Derrygonnelly Star of Freedom RBP 465 for “having the vision and dedication” to host the event.

“I am certain today will be another memorable chapter in the rich history of our great institution here in Co Fermanagh,” he said.

“Our dedicated charity this year is the Air Ambulance NI, which continues to offer live-saving services across Northern Ireland, and, in many cases, here in rural Fermanagh.”

This year’s commemoration event received sponsorship from Fermanagh & Omagh District Council.

1 . Pipers pictured as the parade was arriving at the field Photo: Jonathan Porter / Press Eye Photo Sales

2 . Henry Abernethy, Trevor McIntyre and David McClean pictured in the assembly field before the parade started Photo: Jonathan Porter / Press Eye Photo Sales

3 . Cousins Hugo (3) and Molie (3), and Lisa Gordon, enjoy the parade Photo: Jonathan Porter / Press Eye Photo Sales