IN PICTURES: Top ten things to do in Northern Ireland

Ven-Ture, The Square Box, Ranfurly House, Dungannon, February 9'Ven_ture comprises of David Munnelly (accordion), Anne Brennan (vocals) and Joseph McNulty (fiddle) who make new arrangements for old music whilst composing new melodies keeping in mind the unique sound produced by voice accordion and fiddle keeping to non-conventional new sounds in the process. David Munnelly from Mayo is widely regarded as one of the most influential Irish accordion players of his generation. Anne Brennan is from Maam in North Connemarra and is a member of the well-known and distinguished group 'The Brennan Sisters'. Joseph McNulty is an accomplished musician on both fiddle and bodhran and credits a lot of his success to having spent years in the company of Peter Horan.

Other 3rd Party