IN PICTURES: Top ten things to do in Northern Ireland
Are you looking for something to do this month?
Wondering what shows, gigs and exhibitions are on and where? Here is out selection of some of the best things to do across the country.
Toddlers Take Over The Museum, North Down Museum Bangor, February 15 - As part of the Playful Museums Month, North Down Museum will once again be hosting Toddlers Take Over the Museum. Featuring Jump, Jiggle & Jive and artist Marie-Therese Davis, the building will become a fun and exciting place for children aged 3-5 years old. This is a chance for your wee one to experience arts and crafts, storytelling and dancing just for them.
Valentine's Orchard Tree Luminations, Long Cider Meadow Company, Louoghgall Road Portadown, February 13 - 16 - Have a Valentines Weekend with a difference. Experience and view the orchard in a different light as this is the first time an illuminations and sound show has been performed in an orchard in County Armagh. Tickets for the event are priced from �5-�30 and must be purchased online. Children aged under 2 go free. The event takes place from 6pm-10pm each evening.
Ven-Ture, The Square Box, Ranfurly House, Dungannon, February 9'Ven_ture comprises of David Munnelly (accordion), Anne Brennan (vocals) and Joseph McNulty (fiddle) who make new arrangements for old music whilst composing new melodies keeping in mind the unique sound produced by voice accordion and fiddle keeping to non-conventional new sounds in the process. David Munnelly from Mayo is widely regarded as one of the most influential Irish accordion players of his generation. Anne Brennan is from Maam in North Connemarra and is a member of the well-known and distinguished group 'The Brennan Sisters'. Joseph McNulty is an accomplished musician on both fiddle and bodhran and credits a lot of his success to having spent years in the company of Peter Horan.
Silver Jewellery Making Workshop, Arches House Randalstown, February 16 - Let your creative side run free and learn a new skill whilst working with silver to create a peice of jewellery which you can then bring home to keep and show everyone your work. 'The workshop, which costs �45, runs from 10am until 4pm. 'Booking is essential. To book a place contact 028 9447 8471 or email info@randalstownarches.com.