|A post on Police Causeway Coast & Glens added on Wednesday says: “MISSING PERSON - WE NEED YOUR HELP

"Police are becoming increasingly concerned regarding the whereabouts of 14yr old Caitlin Millar who was last seen yesterday in the Limavady area, and may have travelled to the Omagh area.

"Caitlin is described as being 5ft 4ins tall, slim build, with long straight brown hair and has a nose piercing.

"She was last seen wearing a blue zip-up football top, pale grey tracksuit bottoms and black trainers.

"If you have any information that could assist Police in locating Caitlin, please ring 101 quoting reference number 2012-28/03/23.

"We appreciate your assistance.”