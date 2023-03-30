News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
16 hours ago Paul O’Grady tribute ‘For the Love of Paul O’Grady’ will air on ITV
6 minutes ago Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers gives heartbreaking cancer update
1 hour ago Disgraced MP Margaret Ferrier facing 30 day suspension
1 hour ago Sky Atlantic drama Billions cancelled after its seventh season
3 hours ago Date of UK state pension age rise will not be brought forward
14 hours ago Pope Francis in hospital with respiratory infection

Increasing concern for missing 14-year-old who has a nose piercing

Police are becoming increasingly concerned regarding the whereabouts of 14-year-old Caitlin Millar who was last seen on Wednesday in the Limavady area, and may have travelled to the Omagh area.

By Gemma Murray
Published 30th Mar 2023, 09:08 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Mar 2023, 09:11 BST

|A post on Police Causeway Coast & Glens added on Wednesday says: “MISSING PERSON - WE NEED YOUR HELP

"Police are becoming increasingly concerned regarding the whereabouts of 14yr old Caitlin Millar who was last seen yesterday in the Limavady area, and may have travelled to the Omagh area.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Caitlin is described as being 5ft 4ins tall, slim build, with long straight brown hair and has a nose piercing.

Most Popular

"She was last seen wearing a blue zip-up football top, pale grey tracksuit bottoms and black trainers.

"If you have any information that could assist Police in locating Caitlin, please ring 101 quoting reference number 2012-28/03/23.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We appreciate your assistance.”

Caitlin Millar
Caitlin Millar
Caitlin Millar
PoliceLimavadyOmagh