Increasing concern for missing 15-year-old Chelsea Brandon

According to a post on Police Derry City & Strabane, Chelsea was last seen at around 7pm on Sunday 26th March in the Magheramason area.

"She may be in either Strabane or Londonderry / Derry,” adds the post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chelsea is described as having long red hair, wearing a black Tommy Hilfiger bodywarmer type jacket, red top and pink trainers.

missing Chelsea Brandon

She may also have been carrying a black and white Vans Schoolbag.