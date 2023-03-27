News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 days ago King Charles III and Queen Consort’s state trip to France cancelled
22 hours ago Man arrested on suspicion of blackmailing Alison Hammond
22 hours ago Daniel Radcliffe expecting first child with Erin Darke
1 day ago Art lesson featuring Michelangelo’s David statue dubbed 'pornographic'
1 day ago Queen’s pallbearers recognised in King Charles III special honours
2 days ago Westminster Abbey’s Cosmati Pavement opened to public for coronation

Increasing concern for missing 15-year-old Chelsea Brandon

Police are growing increasingly concerned for 15 year old Chelsea Brandon.

By Gemma Murray
Published 27th Mar 2023, 08:48 BST- 1 min read

According to a post on Police Derry City & Strabane, Chelsea was last seen at around 7pm on Sunday 26th March in the Magheramason area.

"She may be in either Strabane or Londonderry / Derry,” adds the post.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Chelsea is described as having long red hair, wearing a black Tommy Hilfiger bodywarmer type jacket, red top and pink trainers.

missing Chelsea Brandon
missing Chelsea Brandon
missing Chelsea Brandon
Most Popular

She may also have been carrying a black and white Vans Schoolbag.

If you saw someone matching this description walking on the main road between the City and Strabane around 7pm on the 26th, or you know of Chelsea's whereabouts, please call 101 quoting serial 1728 of the 26/03/23.

StrabaneChelseaPoliceDerry CityDerry