Increasing concern for missing 15-year-old Chelsea Brandon
Police are growing increasingly concerned for 15 year old Chelsea Brandon.
According to a post on Police Derry City & Strabane, Chelsea was last seen at around 7pm on Sunday 26th March in the Magheramason area.
"She may be in either Strabane or Londonderry / Derry,” adds the post.
Chelsea is described as having long red hair, wearing a black Tommy Hilfiger bodywarmer type jacket, red top and pink trainers.
She may also have been carrying a black and white Vans Schoolbag.
If you saw someone matching this description walking on the main road between the City and Strabane around 7pm on the 26th, or you know of Chelsea's whereabouts, please call 101 quoting serial 1728 of the 26/03/23.