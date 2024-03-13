Increasing concern for missing 52-year-old Paula Elliott, one week after she was reported missing

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Paula was last seen leaving the Sprucefield Court area of Lisburn at around 5.30pm on the evening of Tuesday 5th March, and she was believed to have been wearing a grey/silver coloured Michael Kors puffer-style jacket with black leggings, multi coloured Sketcher trainers and sunglasses, and had her hair tied up with a pink crocodile clip.​

Paula is described as having dark coloured hair and would have a medium to large build.​

Last night officers went to the Lagan Towpath area of Lisburn from 5:30pm to gather information from members of the public who may have seen Paula last week before she was reported missing.

Paula Elliott

If you have any information to share, please speak to one of our officers at this location.